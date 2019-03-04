Obituary





He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served 22½ years in the U.S. Air Force as a military police officer.



Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Hoots; and one son, David Hoots (Linda).



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Helen Hoots.



The funeral was Friday, Jan. 18, at Boyd Funeral Home in Lonoke. Burial was in Lonoke Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the of Arkansas, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK., 73123.



Condolences may be made at

