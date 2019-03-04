Luther Lee Hoots, 86, of Lonoke, Ark., formerly of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Lonoke.
He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served 22½ years in the U.S. Air Force as a military police officer.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Hoots; and one son, David Hoots (Linda).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Helen Hoots.
The funeral was Friday, Jan. 18, at Boyd Funeral Home in Lonoke. Burial was in Lonoke Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the of Arkansas, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK., 73123.
Condolences may be made at www.boydfuneralhome.com.
Boyd Funeral Home Inc
207 E 2Nd St
Lonoke, AR 72086
(501) 676-2375
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019