Luvena (Mercer) McCombs
1959 - 2020
Luvena Mercer McCombs, 61, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Leonard Mattingly (Jamie) of Elizabethtown, Nikki Goodman (Allen) of Clarkson, Tasha Stewart (Thomas) of Leitchfield and Casuga Olsen of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Ima Blair Mercer.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
