Margie A. Stafford, 88, formerly of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
She was a high school physical education teacher in Jefferson County and co-owned a ceramics business in Louisville for many years. She moved the business with her when she built a house and moved to Leitchfield.
Margie, aka "Aunt Margie," had a special relationship with her three nephews, David, Mark and Dale. When they were school age, they often spent weekends and summers with her and on several occasions she took them on cross-country car trips. More recently, they helped her build her house.
Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Edwin Stafford Jr. and Diane of Owensboro; three nephews and their wives, David and Debbie of Alabama, Mark and Rebecca of Owensboro, and Dale and Amy of Missouri; and four great-nephews and great-nieces, Shawn, Shelby, Shaydan and Shelly, all of Missouri.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin H. Stafford Sr. and Ada V. Stafford; and one brother, Gerald Stafford of Florida.
At Margie's request, there will be no funeral service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Her family offers special thanks to the Elizabethtown Hosparus staff and Margie's neighbor, Jean.
She was a high school physical education teacher in Jefferson County and co-owned a ceramics business in Louisville for many years. She moved the business with her when she built a house and moved to Leitchfield.
Margie, aka "Aunt Margie," had a special relationship with her three nephews, David, Mark and Dale. When they were school age, they often spent weekends and summers with her and on several occasions she took them on cross-country car trips. More recently, they helped her build her house.
Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Edwin Stafford Jr. and Diane of Owensboro; three nephews and their wives, David and Debbie of Alabama, Mark and Rebecca of Owensboro, and Dale and Amy of Missouri; and four great-nephews and great-nieces, Shawn, Shelby, Shaydan and Shelly, all of Missouri.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin H. Stafford Sr. and Ada V. Stafford; and one brother, Gerald Stafford of Florida.
At Margie's request, there will be no funeral service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Her family offers special thanks to the Elizabethtown Hosparus staff and Margie's neighbor, Jean.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.