Marion Dale Webb

Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Obituary
Marion Dale Webb, 71, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Indian Creek Healthcare in Corydon, Ind.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Shain Webb; one son, Faron Webb; and one daughter, Amanda Webb Carter (Wesley).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Ollie West Webb.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 25, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Bloomington Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019
