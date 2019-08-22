Marion Dale Webb, 71, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Indian Creek Healthcare in Corydon, Ind.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Shain Webb; one son, Faron Webb; and one daughter, Amanda Webb Carter (Wesley).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Ollie West Webb.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 25, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Bloomington Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019