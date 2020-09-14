1/
Marion Farris Jr.
Marion Farris Jr., 92, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Survivors include his son, Bill Farris of Leitchfield; his daughter, Sue Whobrey of Leitchfield; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in New Freedom Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
