Survivors include her husband, Emmett Stevenson; and her daughter, Anita Childress (Bobby).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hannibal and Nerva Webster Haynes.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

