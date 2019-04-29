Marjorie H. Stevenson, 78, of Caneyville, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her husband, Emmett Stevenson; and her daughter, Anita Childress (Bobby).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hannibal and Nerva Webster Haynes.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
