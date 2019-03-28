Mark Allen O'Neal, 55, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Clarkson.
Survivors include two daughters, Kelley Galloway (Don) of Hardinsburg, and Brooke Johnson (Bryan) of Ledyard, Conn.; one son, Cannon Mark O'Neal of Clarkson; and his father, Wayburn O'Neal of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Cox O'Neal.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Logsdon Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019