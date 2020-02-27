Mark Andrew Phelps, 48, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Norton's Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include one daughter, Seminole Phelps of Leitchfield; and his mother, Marilyn Phelps of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny Phelps; and his father, Donald Phelps.
The funeral is 1 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Munfordville Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020