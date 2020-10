Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Martha's life story with friends and family

Share Martha's life story with friends and family

Martha Jo Cooper, 91, of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.



Survivors include her sons, Glenn Cooper and Paul Cooper; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Graveside services are at 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield.



Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store