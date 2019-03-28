Martha Pauline Burden, 95, of Brownsville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Emel Kessinger and Everett Burden; and her parents, Solom and Nora Embry.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial is in Aberdeen Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
201 E Maple St
Caneyville, KY 42721
(270) 879-3966
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019