He was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Louisville, the son of Victor Henry "Bud" and Mary Jo Zinner Vander Espt.

He was a retired from the Oldham County Board of Education, where he worked as a maintenance technician.

Martin is survived by his wife, Stephanie Beers Vander Espt; his mother, Mary Jo Vander Espt; two sons, Bradley Scot and Justin Lee Vander Espt; three grandchildren, Kayley Linne, Zen and Kolton Vander Espt; two brothers, Vic and Perry Vander Espt; and two sisters, Margaret Skyles and Kathy Cagle.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Rogers-­Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Wil­liams Cemetery in Clarkson.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.

