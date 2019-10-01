Martin Lee Vander Espt, 64, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Louisville, the son of Victor Henry "Bud" and Mary Jo Zinner Vander Espt.
He was a retired from the Oldham County Board of Education, where he worked as a maintenance technician.
Martin is survived by his wife, Stephanie Beers Vander Espt; his mother, Mary Jo Vander Espt; two sons, Bradley Scot and Justin Lee Vander Espt; three grandchildren, Kayley Linne, Zen and Kolton Vander Espt; two brothers, Vic and Perry Vander Espt; and two sisters, Margaret Skyles and Kathy Cagle.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Williams Cemetery in Clarkson.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019