Martin Randall Harp, 62, husband of Janice Harp, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 17, 1957, in Leitchfield. Martin was the son of Estle and Ernestine Harp and a member of Leitchfield United Methodist Church.
The passion of Martin's life was his wife, family and friends. He loved fishing, farming and traveling. He especially liked traveling to small-county clay pigeon shoots. One of his favorites was Glen Creek Shoot in Ottio, Missouri. Martin stated out as a young man helping to frame houses then moved on to various other jobs.
When Martin moved to Frankfort, he focused on the lumber business in Frankfort, Louisville and later Shelbyville at Ethingtons Building Supply. He drove a delivery truck for building materials for 15 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Ernistine Harp of Leitchfield; his mother-in-law, Mary Helen True of Frankfort; his daughters, Melissa (Eric) Arnold Rogers of Frankfort, Mellisa Ann Harp of Louisville, and Jennifer Elizabeth Harvey of Louisville; his son, Tanner (Cecile) Harp of Louisville; his sister, Janet L. (Steve) Barrett of Clarkson; as well as 12 grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl B. Clemons; and his brother, Ricky A. Harp.
A private service will be Wednesday, June 17, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, with the Rev. John Stupin and Bobby Hall officiating. Burial follows in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A private visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, at the funeral home. Because of COVID-19, all services will be limited to invitation only.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.