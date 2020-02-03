Marty Whobrey, 58, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1962, in Leitchfield, the son of Leonard Whobrey and the late Virginia Stewart Whobrey.
He enjoyed going to church, hanging out with friends, and was a UK fan. He was a member of the Sunny Point General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his father, Leonard Whobrey of Leitchfield; two sisters, Pamela Whobrey and Peggy Carroll (Sonny), both of Leitchfield; one niece, Angela Scott; one nephew, Michael Carroll; and four great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Damon Lasley officiating. Burial is in South Union Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
