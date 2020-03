Marvie Lewis McClellan, 90, of McDaniels, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.He was a U.S. Army veteran.Survivors include one daughter, Connie Smith (James) of McDaniels; and one son, Kevin McClellan (Kim) of Mulberry Grove, Ill.He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern Hazelwood McClellan; one daughter, Janice Stevenson; and his parents, John and Ella Baker McClellan.The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burian is in the McDaniels Cemetery.Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Marvie's name to the .Condolences made be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.