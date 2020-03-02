Marvie Lewis McClellan, 90, of McDaniels, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include one daughter, Connie Smith (James) of McDaniels; and one son, Kevin McClellan (Kim) of Mulberry Grove, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern Hazelwood McClellan; one daughter, Janice Stevenson; and his parents, John and Ella Baker McClellan.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burian is in the McDaniels Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Marvie's name to the .
Condolences made be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 3, 2020