Mary Arlene Hatfield (1935 - 2019)
Obituary

Mary Arlene Hatfield, 83, of Big Clifty, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her brother, James Hatfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lester and Ruby Manion Hatfield.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Antioch Church Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonandhunt.com.
Funeral Home
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.