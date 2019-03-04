Mary Arlene Hatfield, 83, of Big Clifty, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her brother, James Hatfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lester and Ruby Manion Hatfield.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Antioch Church Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonandhunt.com.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019