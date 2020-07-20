1/
Mary Darlene Keown
Mary Darlene Keown, 74, of Big Clifty, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Allen Keown and Angie Lampton; and three grandchildren.

Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.

Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Monday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. A prayer service also was held Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 25, 2020.
