Mary Darlene Keown, 74, of Big Clifty, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.



Survivors include her children, Allen Keown and Angie Lampton; and three grandchildren.



Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.



Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Monday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. A prayer service also was held Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store