Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Watkins, 89, of Leitchfield, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her sons, Charles "Joe" Watkins Jr. and Bruce Watkins (Arleta), both of Leitchfield; and a daughter, Pam Morrison, also of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Genie Odle Duggins.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Louisville chapter of the or the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019