Send Flowers Obituary



Survivors include her sons, Charles "Joe" Watkins Jr. and Bruce Watkins (Arleta), both of Leitchfield; and a daughter, Pam Morrison, also of Leitchfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Genie Odle Duggins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Louisville chapter of the or the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be made at



Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Watkins, 89, of Leitchfield, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.Survivors include her sons, Charles "Joe" Watkins Jr. and Bruce Watkins (Arleta), both of Leitchfield; and a daughter, Pam Morrison, also of Leitchfield.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Genie Odle Duggins.The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Louisville chapter of the or the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.