Mary Ellen Penny, 74, of Big Clifty, formerly of New Jersey, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



She was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Joseph and Helen Weiner Alonso.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie; and a brother, Joseph.



She is survived by her husband, John Edward Penny Sr.; her children, Helen Akhtar of Louisville, John (Keri) Searle and Debbie (Brian) Booz, all of Pennsville, New Jersey, John (Julie) Penny Jr. of Leitchfield, Patricia (John Paul) Daoust of Kimberly, Alabama, and Erick (Karen) Penny of Big Clifty; a sister, Connie of Montana; her best friend, Sabrina Carroll of Elizabethtown; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation was chosen.



Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

