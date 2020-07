Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Helen Miller, 75, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



Survivors include two sons, Ronald Hardin of Leitchfield and Michael Hardin (Julie) of Caneyville, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren;



A private service will be held.



Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



