Mary Jane Pierce, 73, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Pierce; and two sons, Timothy Angus (Heather) and David Angus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Laverne Cole.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in St. Mary Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020