Mary Jo Raymer
Mary Jo Raymer, 77, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Rayme; one son, Brad Raymer; one daughter, Kellie Raymer; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, in the sanctuary of Free Liberty Church, 72 Victory Heights Road, Leitchfield, with burial in Raymer Cemetery at Rabbit Flat.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. There will not be visitation prior to the service Sunday.


Published in The Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2020.
