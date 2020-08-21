Mary Jo Raymer, 77, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Larry Rayme; one son, Brad Raymer; one daughter, Kellie Raymer; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, in the sanctuary of Free Liberty Church, 72 Victory Heights Road, Leitchfield, with burial in Raymer Cemetery at Rabbit Flat.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. There will not be visitation prior to the service Sunday.





