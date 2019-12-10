Mary Katherine Harrel, 84, of Caneyville, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her son, Steven Litsey of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Harrel; her first husband, Jerry Litsey; one son, Kevin Litsey; one daughter, Rebecca Foreman; and her parents, Charlie and Verna England Porter.
A memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019