Mary Lavern "Cricket" Hatfield
Mary Lavern "Cricket" Hatfield, 71, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Hatfield; one son, Billy Ray Hatfield; one daughter, Valerie Spicer; and a grandson.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in St. Anthony Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rosary is at 6: p.m. Wednesday and Eastern Star Service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Published in The Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
