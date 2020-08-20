Mary Lavern "Cricket" Hatfield, 71, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Billy Hatfield; one son, Billy Ray Hatfield; one daughter, Valerie Spicer; and a grandson.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in St. Anthony Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rosary is at 6: p.m. Wednesday and Eastern Star Service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

