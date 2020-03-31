Mary Lou McStoots, 70, of Leitchfield, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford McStoots of Leitchfield; and two stepchildren, Jason McStoots (Jaime) of Leitchfield and Jennifer Montgomery of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynda Gail McStoots; and her parents, James Wade and Tisha Marie Mudd.
Private services will be held.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 1, 2020