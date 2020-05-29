Mary Margaret Farris
1938 - 2020
Mary Margaret Farris, 81, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Spring View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara "Bobbie" Bratcher of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Farris; and her parents, Tollie and Beulah Wilson Hack.
Private services will be held. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
