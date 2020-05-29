Mary Margaret Farris, 81, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Spring View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara "Bobbie" Bratcher of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Farris; and her parents, Tollie and Beulah Wilson Hack.
Private services will be held. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara "Bobbie" Bratcher of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Farris; and her parents, Tollie and Beulah Wilson Hack.
Private services will be held. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.