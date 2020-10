Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Doyle Wilson, 38, of Millwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.



Survivors include his daughter, Morgan Wilson of Leitchfield; his mother, Sandra Clark of Leitchfield; three brothers and a sister.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Antioch General Baptist Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

