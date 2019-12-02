Max Alton Vincent Jr., 68, of Clarkson, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War era, a member of American Legion Post 81 and the Forty and Eight.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Vincent; and daughters Amanda Brown (Chris) and Lacy Cox (Adam).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max Alton Vincent Sr. and Lottie Jane Conway Vincent.
At the request of the family, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Zeta Chi Sorority, c/o Brenda Whitmore, 1035 Owensboro Road, Leitchfield, KY 42754.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 3, 2019