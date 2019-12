McCoy VanMeter, 75, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.Survivors include three grandchildren, Candance Sanders of Clarkson, Jeremy Sanders of Elizabethtown and Kaitlyn Sullivan of Missouri; two brothers, Jeffery VanMeter (Mary) of Clarkson and Marion VanMeter of Anneta; and three sisters, Debbie Clemons of Texas, Rachel Terry (Glenn) of Clarkson and Melanie Manion (Brian) of Clarkson.He was preceded in death by one son, Thomas VanMeter; one daughter, Denise Sullivan Coy; and his parents, Tommie and Aldee Dowell VanMeter.The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel. Burial is in Vincent Cemetery.Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.