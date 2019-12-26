McCoy VanMeter, 75, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include three grandchildren, Candance Sanders of Clarkson, Jeremy Sanders of Elizabethtown and Kaitlyn Sullivan of Missouri; two brothers, Jeffery VanMeter (Mary) of Clarkson and Marion VanMeter of Anneta; and three sisters, Debbie Clemons of Texas, Rachel Terry (Glenn) of Clarkson and Melanie Manion (Brian) of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by one son, Thomas VanMeter; one daughter, Denise Sullivan Coy; and his parents, Tommie and Aldee Dowell VanMeter.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel. Burial is in Vincent Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019