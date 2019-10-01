Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mercedes Dermitt Templeman. View Sign Service Information Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 View Map Burial Following Services Hopewell Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Millwood to Homer and Marian Green Dermitt and was a lifelong resident of Grayson County. She married Ralph Leroy Templeman after he returned from World War II and worked for 23 years in the Grayson County Clerk's Office and over 23 years in the Grayson-Breckinridge Head Start Program. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and writing. She also spent many hours in the kitchen preparing yeast and cinnamon rolls to share with family and friends. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and attended Claggett United Baptist for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Templeman Clemons (Phil) of Caneyville; and two grandchildren, Susan Ryan (Kevin) of Elizabethtown and Derek Clemons (Kelly) of Bowling Green. Mercedes was the proud great-grandmother of Lander and Lane Ryan and Hunter and Harrison Clemons.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leroy, and a beloved son, Larry. She also was preceded by two sisters, Gertha Burnett and Margaret Riley, and a brother, Edward Dermitt.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Dermitt Funeral Home with Brother Gary Woosley officiating. Burial is in Hopewell Cemetery.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hopewell Cemetery, 345 Hopewell Road, Caneyville, KY 42701.

