Survivors include her son, Jesse Paul (Autumn) of Hudson; and her mother, Cleo Conder of Leitchfield.

She was preceded in death by her father, Murrell A. Conder.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Hudson Community Church. Burial is in the Hudson Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday, at the church.

Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the or Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.

