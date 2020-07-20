Or Copy this URL to Share

Murrel Thomas "Bear" Carter, 83, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.



Survivors include his children, Kim Higdon, Connie Wilson, Keith Carter and Cris Roberts, all of Leitchfield, nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen. A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.



Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



