Murrel “Bear” Thomas Carter
Murrel Thomas "Bear" Carter, 83, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Survivors include his children, Kim Higdon, Connie Wilson, Keith Carter and Cris Roberts, all of Leitchfield, nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in The Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
