Murrel Lannie Richardson, 80, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.



Survivors include a son, David Richardson of Leitchfield; a daughter, Melody Nash of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield followed by a private funeral.



