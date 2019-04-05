Myrl Day, 87, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Bowling Green.
Survivors include her husband, Hargis Day; and one son, Steven Day (Diane).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Argalus and Martha Ellen Embry Bryant.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Layman Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
201 E Maple St
Caneyville, KY 42721
(270) 879-3966
Published in The Record on Apr. 6, 2019