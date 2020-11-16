Nelda Jean Butler, 85, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence.



She was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Sacramento, Kentucky, to the late Robert Earl and Roma Tomes Dunn. Nelda was 60-plus-year member of the Eastern Star, a member of Leitchfield United Methodist Church and the American Legion in Falls of Rough. She was a homemaker, who loved gardening and caring for her flowers. She sang gospel music with the "Traveler's Three." Nelda along with her husband, Marvin, were the previous owners of Bestway Market in Clarkson.



In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Butler; and a special companion, Lee Howerton.



She is survived by two sons, Daniel O. Butler and David A. Butler; a granddaughter, Alicia Butler; a grandson, Adam Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Tatum, Rhett and CoraLee Butler.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Leitchfield United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Harting officiating. Burial follows in Clarkson Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store