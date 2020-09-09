1/
Nelma Rea Decker
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelma Rea Decker, 98, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 25, 1922 in Grayson County, the daughter of the late John R. and Lily Vincent Newton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Decker; three sons, Orin, Oscar Jr. and Harold; two daughters, Mary McGrew and Elaine Cook; six brothers, Lloyd, Carl, Elmer, Harlen, Ambrose and Robert; and two sisters, Hallie and Joyce.

She was a housewife, who enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking, and was the oldest member of Claggett United Baptist Church. She was saved on the fourth Saturday night in May 1938 and joined in March 1945.

She is survived by four sons, Gilbert Decker (Jennie) of Indiana, Robert Decker (Susie) of Clarkson, Ronnie Decker (Melissa) and Timmy Decker, both of Leitchfield; six daughters, Faye Sego, Betty Saltsman (James), Ina Green (James), Josie Chambers (Ernie), Diane Ward (Randy) and Charlene Downs (Barry), all of Leitchfield; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Claggett United Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Bro. Danny Dickson and Bro. Cecil Williams will be officiating. Burial will be in Claggett Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and from 9 a.m. Thursday until 12:45 p.m. at which time services will move to the Claggett United Baptist Church.

In accordance with local regulations, masks must be worn over the mouth and nose at both the funeral home and during the service at the church.

Condolences can be made in the guestbook at dermittfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved