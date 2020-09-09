Nelma Rea Decker, 98, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 25, 1922 in Grayson County, the daughter of the late John R. and Lily Vincent Newton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Decker; three sons, Orin, Oscar Jr. and Harold; two daughters, Mary McGrew and Elaine Cook; six brothers, Lloyd, Carl, Elmer, Harlen, Ambrose and Robert; and two sisters, Hallie and Joyce.
She was a housewife, who enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking, and was the oldest member of Claggett United Baptist Church. She was saved on the fourth Saturday night in May 1938 and joined in March 1945.
She is survived by four sons, Gilbert Decker (Jennie) of Indiana, Robert Decker (Susie) of Clarkson, Ronnie Decker (Melissa) and Timmy Decker, both of Leitchfield; six daughters, Faye Sego, Betty Saltsman (James), Ina Green (James), Josie Chambers (Ernie), Diane Ward (Randy) and Charlene Downs (Barry), all of Leitchfield; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Claggett United Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Bro. Danny Dickson and Bro. Cecil Williams will be officiating. Burial will be in Claggett Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and from 9 a.m. Thursday until 12:45 p.m. at which time services will move to the Claggett United Baptist Church.
In accordance with local regulations, masks must be worn over the mouth and nose at both the funeral home and during the service at the church.
Condolences can be made in the guestbook at dermittfuneralhome.com.