Nina R. Carroll, 81, of Caneyville died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Bowling Green.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth Ray Carroll, Virginia Francis Decker, Anthony Preston Carroll and Douglas Malone Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carroll; and her parents, Hobert and Caroline Minton Preston.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Chapel in Leitchfield. Burial is in Layman Memorial Gardens in Caneyville.
Visitation is after noon Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019