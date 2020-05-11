Norman Paul Arner, 87, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Howard of Melvin, Ill., and Dawn Martin (Mark Townsend) of Valparasio, Ind.
He was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Arner; and his parents, Oliver Milton and Verna Fritz Arner.
Private funeral services were held. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the JW.org website.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2020