Noye Rowena Line Cain, 94, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her daughter, Noye Rowgena Cain of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Eugene Thomas Cain; her son, James Eugene Cain; and her parents, James and Sarah Rowena Cann Line.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson. Burial is in Little Clifty Methodist Church Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020