1/
Olive "Pat" Duvall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olive's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olive "Pat" Duvall, 97, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Survivors include five children, Raymond Duvall of Summit, Joanna Brosky of Bardstown, David Duvall of Elizabethtown, Rosemary Belcher of Leitchfield and Julie Hicks of Leitchfield; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Clarkson Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services. Eastern Star services will be conducted Thursday evening.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved