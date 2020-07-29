1/
Olive "Pat" Duvall
Olive "Pat" Duvall, 97, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Survivors include five children, Raymond Duvall of Summit, Joanna Brosky of Bardstown, David Duvall of Elizabethtown, Rosemary Belcher of Leitchfield and Julia Hicks of Leitchfield; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Clarkson Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services. Eastern Star services will be conducted Thursday evening.

Published in The Record from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
JUL
31
Funeral
11:00 AM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
