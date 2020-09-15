Ollie Delphine Jaggers, 83, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Edward Laymon Jaggers; three sons, Marchmond Jerry Cottrell and Billy Ray, both of Big Clifty, and Gary Wayne of Clarkson; two daughters, Sabra Gayleen Lone of Leitchfield and Vickie Rose Pennington of Falls of Rough; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Peonia Christian Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

