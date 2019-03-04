Obituary



Survivors include his wife, Dessie Lacefield Turner; and 12 children, Barbara Phelps, Bobby Turner, Sandra Elmore, Marilyn Burns, Judy Bratcher, Tresea Bratcher, Jimmy Turner, David Turner, Timmy Turner, Lisa Rayner, James Turner and Mark Turner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Acie and Artie Nash Turner.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial is in Curtiss-Woosley Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Ora Eugene Turner, 91, of Welch's Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Bowling Green.

