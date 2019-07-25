Ora Smith, 103, of Munfordville, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her daughter's home in Clarkson.
Mrs. Smith was born Oct. 4, 1915, to Columbus Lee and Bell Hackley Powell. She was the wife of the late Brother Winford Smith and was a member of Cane Run Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Winford Thomas Smith (Judy) and Marion Smith (Linda), both of Munfordville, and Ricky Smith (Loretta) of Center; three daughters, Mattie Hughes (J.C.) of Bowling Green, Freda Regan (Billy) of Clarkson and Nadine Vincent of Cub Run; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Clystal and Randolph Powell.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Can Run Baptist Church. Burial is in Cane Run Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville, and from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church.
The family requests that memorial donations be given to Cane Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.segofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019