Otis "Sonny" Arnold Jr., 65, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and was a past member of American Legion Post No. 81.
Survivors include his daughters, Amanda Beth Miller of Elizabethtown and Gina Marie McCamy of Scottsboro, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Arnold Sr. and Mary Ann Mudd Arnold Wheatley.
Cremation was chosen. Burial is noon Monday, April 8, in the Central Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2019