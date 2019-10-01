Pat Farris, 67, of Glendale, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.
He is survived by his three brothers, Michael Dewayne Farris (Marilyn), Joseph Howard Farris (Valerie) and Thomas Anthony Farris; and one sister, Monica Gail Farris.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Minton Farris; and his parents, Estell Ervin and Mary Durbin Farris.
The funeral is noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church in Sunfish. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary service at 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019