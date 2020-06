Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia "Patty" Gail Miller, 55, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



Survivors include her companion, Robert Parsons; and a daughter, Taeja Parsons.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Hazelwood Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store