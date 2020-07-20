Patricia Josephine Speed Boone, 81, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family in Falls of Rough.



She was born April 7, 1939, to Ernest and Lillian Speed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Patricia was the oldest of five children, growing up in San Antonio, Texas, before moving to Corpus Christi.



Patricia (Pat) married Michael A. Boone on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Patrick Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, and they were married for 61 years. Pat and Mike raised four children and lived in Phoenix, Ariz., Schenectady, N.Y., Louisville, Ky., Doylestown, Pa, Naperville, Ill., and Wichita, Kan., before settling down in Falls of Rough where they have lived for the past 23 years.



Known as Mom, Mimi, Pat, JoPat and Aunt Pat, she always said her greatest joy was being a mom. She thrived in her roles as a mother and homemaker, and provided a loving, fun and supportive home life for her family. She also had the honor of being grandmother to 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Pat was known for her wit, smarts and southern charm. She was gentle, gracious and down to earth. Pat was endlessly creative, clever and resourceful. She was a problem solver who could find a solution to just about any problem. Pat could fix a hole in the wall, refinish furniture, paint a room, design a house, make playdough, sew costumes, clothes and household linens, make a piñata or just be mom.



Growing up Pat was athletic and played basketball and softball. She was a drum majorette in her high school band. In college, she was crowned the Corpus Christi Catholic Mardi Gras queen. She enjoyed spending time on the family ranch in Orange Grove, Texas, riding horses. As the only daughter and the big sister to four brothers, Pat was the apple of her father's eye. She also had a special bond with her cowboy uncle, Joe Newton. As an adult, Pat was very active in her church and she enjoyed reading, china painting, playing tennis, sewing and spending time with her family. She loved Texas Bluebonnets and Indian Paintbrush flowers, divinity, tamales, the Mercado in San Antonio and anything chocolate.



Pat was a member of the St. Joseph Altar Society and the Christian Women's Association. She was a founding member of the Grayson County Alliance. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Grayson County Master Gardeners, the Leitchfield Book Club and Short Creek Homemakers Club.



She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Boone; her children: DeeDee Beeler (Warren), Michael A. Boone Jr. (Heather), Suzanne DeDore (Scott) and Betsy Boone (Jim Petitt); her grandchildren, Ben Beeler (Natalia), Megan Beeler, Abby Beeler, Molly Critchelow (Luke), Michael A. Boone III (Liz), Lauren Boone, Stephanie Hill (Matt), Nicholas DeDore and Rachel DeDore; her great-grandchildren, Andi and Katelyn Critchelow; her brothers, Ernest Speed, Michael Speed (Diane) and Edward Speed (Linda K.); her sister-in-law, Linda Speed; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily Beeler; her parents, Ernest and Lillian Speed; her brother, Timothy Speed; and her sister-in-law, Rhoda Speed.



A private funeral Mass will be celebrated by the family and burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. A Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. that same evening.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store