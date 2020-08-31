1/1
Paul Eugene Hampton
1949 - 2020
Paul Eugene Hampton of Big Clifty was released from the mortal bonds of life on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, eight short days prior to his 71st birthday. He was released from many years of suffering to be fully restored and has entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior along with loved ones who have gone before him.

Paul was born Sept. 5, 1949, to William Petrie and Pauline Cary Hampton, in Hopkinsville. He lived most of his childhood in Lexington, where he met and married his wife of 47 years, Phyllis Wildean Roy.

Paul and Phyllis raised two children, Nellie Can­dida Hampton and Paul Eugene Hampton II, moving their family to Big Clifty in 1979. Paul worked in the grocery business for several years until he suffered a debilitating stroke leaving him hemiplegic. He was a Vietnam War veteran and a member of Clarkson Bap­tist Church. He loved singing and family gatherings.

Paul was preceded in death by his infant son, Roy Dale Hampton; his father, William P. Hampton; and his older brother, William P. Hampton Jr. (Pete).

He is survived by his mother, Pauline Cary Hamp­ton; wife, Phyllis Roy Hampton; daughter, Nellie Hampton-Guermai (Tarik); a son, Paul Eugene Hampton II; three grandchildren, Dillon Hodge, Ethan Guermai and Makayla Guermai; and a close friend of the family, Bill Todd. He is also survived by his two remaining siblings, Charlotte Hampton Jones (Larry) and Phillip Wayne Hampton (Karen) and Pete's widow, Kathy Hampton; and many nieces and nephews, many of whom knew him as Uncle Paulky.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home, 115 Main St., Clarkson, with his service at 1 p.m. CDT with Brother Arnold Moon officiating. Interment follows in Clarkson Cemetery.

Masks are required to enter the funeral home because of the COVID-19 virus.

Published in The Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
