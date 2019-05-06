Paul Miller, 85, of Pikeville, formerly of Clarkson, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Pikeville.
Several nieces and nephews survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Oma Manion Miller.
The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Lone Oak Cemetery in Clarkson.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019