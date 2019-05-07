Paul R. Lindsey, 58, of Clarkson, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his mother, Louise Weedman Lindsey of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Lindsey Sr.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Hopewell Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on May 8, 2019